Progress switch focus to Grand Challenge after Super 14 exit
Coach Elroy Ligman not sure what advantage Harlequins had
By George Byron - 22 March 2023
Progress will put aside the disappointment of their EC Super 14 quarterfinal exit and switch focus to defending their EPRU Grand Challenge title, coach Elroy Ligman said.
The Kariega club’s hopes of landing a third consecutive Super 14 title were shattered on Saturday when they were beaten 24-20 by Harlequins in a dramatic showdown at the Central Field...
