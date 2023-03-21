East London Police will travel to Humansdorp to face Kruisfontein in the Eastern Cape Super 14 final after they beat PE Harlequins 29-8 in their semifinal at Police Park on Tuesday.
Kruisfontein earned their spot by beating Mdantsane Swallows 38-22 in their semifinal encounter at the Kruisfontein Sports Complex in Humansdorp, also on Tuesday.
The venue for the final was decided by a coin toss after the EL Police vs Harlequins match.
The match will be contested on Saturday.
Chasing their first title since 2019, Police were the dominant side in the early stages of the game as they camped in Harlequins’ 22m area.
They eventually broke the deadlock seven minutes into the match as fullback Blake Bedericks crossed over the line in the right corner for an unconverted try.
Harlequins got a penalty right after kickoff, 45m in front of the poles, which Monier Jacobs failed to slot with the ball being held up by the wind.
Right winger Liyema Moqabase scored Police’s second try of the day as he intercepted a set play move made by Harlequins, scoring under the poles to take the score to 12-0 after 15 minutes.
Jacobs registered Quins’ first points with an easy penalty after Police were found to be offside.
A converted driving maul try from hooker Mkhonto Caku-Caku extended Police’s lead to 19-3.
Police forwards were again relentless in attack as loose forward Onke Dubase powered his way over the line, taking the side to 26-3 to the halftime interval.
Harlequins came in with positive intent from their halftime talk, throwing wave after wave of attacks in the Bobbies’ 22.
However, they could not penetrate the blue and yellow wall of the home side.
Flyhalf Sivakele Ulana opened Police’s second-half account with a penalty right outside Quins’ 22m.
Harlequins finally breached Police’s defence to have the final say.
DispatchLIVE
Kruisfontein to host EL Police in Super 14 final
Image: THEO JEPTHA
East London Police will travel to Humansdorp to face Kruisfontein in the Eastern Cape Super 14 final after they beat PE Harlequins 29-8 in their semifinal at Police Park on Tuesday.
Kruisfontein earned their spot by beating Mdantsane Swallows 38-22 in their semifinal encounter at the Kruisfontein Sports Complex in Humansdorp, also on Tuesday.
The venue for the final was decided by a coin toss after the EL Police vs Harlequins match.
The match will be contested on Saturday.
Chasing their first title since 2019, Police were the dominant side in the early stages of the game as they camped in Harlequins’ 22m area.
They eventually broke the deadlock seven minutes into the match as fullback Blake Bedericks crossed over the line in the right corner for an unconverted try.
Harlequins got a penalty right after kickoff, 45m in front of the poles, which Monier Jacobs failed to slot with the ball being held up by the wind.
Right winger Liyema Moqabase scored Police’s second try of the day as he intercepted a set play move made by Harlequins, scoring under the poles to take the score to 12-0 after 15 minutes.
Jacobs registered Quins’ first points with an easy penalty after Police were found to be offside.
A converted driving maul try from hooker Mkhonto Caku-Caku extended Police’s lead to 19-3.
Police forwards were again relentless in attack as loose forward Onke Dubase powered his way over the line, taking the side to 26-3 to the halftime interval.
Harlequins came in with positive intent from their halftime talk, throwing wave after wave of attacks in the Bobbies’ 22.
However, they could not penetrate the blue and yellow wall of the home side.
Flyhalf Sivakele Ulana opened Police’s second-half account with a penalty right outside Quins’ 22m.
Harlequins finally breached Police’s defence to have the final say.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby