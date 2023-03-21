EPRU Grand Challenge kicks off with spicy clashes
Groups C and D begin matches in staggered start on Saturday
Fast and furious club rugby action is on the cards when the EPRU Grand Challenge tournament kicks off with matches in Groups C and D at venues throughout the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
Organisers have opted for a staggered start to the tournament and sides in Group A and B will return to action in EP’s premier club competition on April 1...
