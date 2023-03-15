×

Rugby

It’s do-or-die for Park in Super 14 quarters, says Tuko

Must-win clash against Crusaders in Humansdorp on Saturday

15 March 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

It will be do-or-die for Park when they collide with Multisure Crusaders in the quarterfinals of the EC Super 14 club rugby tournament at a neutral venue in Humansdorp on Saturday, coach Ike Tuko says.

Park know there will be no room for error in this sudden-death clash because they came unstuck in the quarterfinals of the EPRU Grand Challenge in 2022...

