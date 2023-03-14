×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Elephants match against Spanish rugby team cancelled

Manager Hermans regrets missing chance to measure up against European players

Premium
14 March 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

The decision by Spanish rugby team Diables to withdraw from the Mzansi Challenge has robbed EP of a rare opportunity to measure themselves against European opposition, Elephants manager Rafiek Hermans said.

The fledgling Barcelona-based team, which was formed in 2021, pulled out of the tournament because of logistical challenges...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case

Most Read