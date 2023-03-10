×

Rugby

Progress braced for tough battle against Park, Ligman says

Win last week a big boost, but opposition will be out to prove a point on home ground

Premium
10 March 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Progress will have to be firing on all cylinders if they want to emerge victorious against a wounded Park side in an EC Super 14 clash on Saturday, coach Elroy Ligman says.

He said his team’s derby win over Gardens last week had been a big morale booster after losing to Kruisfointein United in their previous game...

