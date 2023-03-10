Fans must rally behind Elephants in Despatch, Hermans says
Maximum support expected as EP take the game to smaller venues
Fans must rally be hind the Elephants when they attempt to get back on the winning track against a struggling Border Bulldogs outfit at the De Wet Stadium in Despatch on Saturday, EP manager Rafiek Hermans says.
After originally being scheduled to play their Currie Cup First Division fixtures at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, EP have used smaller venues for their opening home games...
Fans must rally behind Elephants in Despatch, Hermans says
Maximum support expected as EP take the game to smaller venues
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Fans must rally be hind the Elephants when they attempt to get back on the winning track against a struggling Border Bulldogs outfit at the De Wet Stadium in Despatch on Saturday, EP manager Rafiek Hermans says.
After originally being scheduled to play their Currie Cup First Division fixtures at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, EP have used smaller venues for their opening home games...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Soccer
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer