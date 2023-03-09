Park revved up for Progress showdown, says Tuko
All set for crunch Super 14 Group A match
Park are fully revved up and their players won’t need any extra motivation when they face champions Progress in a crunch EC Super 14 club rugby showdown on Saturday, coach Ike Tuko says.
A capacity crowd is expected at Londt Park to watch this Group A clash between two sides who have already qualified for the quarterfinals...
None
