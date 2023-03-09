×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Park revved up for Progress showdown, says Tuko

All set for crunch Super 14 Group A match

Premium
09 March 2023
George Byron
None

Park are fully revved up and their players won’t need any extra motivation when they face champions Progress in a crunch EC Super 14 club rugby showdown on Saturday, coach Ike Tuko says.

A capacity crowd is expected at Londt Park to watch this Group A clash between two sides who have already qualified for the quarterfinals...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...

Most Read