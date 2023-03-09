Madibaz rugby star revels in the trifecta of trust

Trusting his instincts is paying off for Yolisa Dladla as he continues to impress in this year’s FNB Varsity Shield rugby tournament.
“I believe you have to trust your instincts,” the 22-year-old FNB Madibaz hooker said after being named the standout player in the team’s 34-12 victory over Walter Sisulu University in Mdantsane last week.
But for the front-rower who scored twice in his Player that Rocks performance, that was only one element of the winning trifecta.
“At the same time, you also have to trust your teammates and the game plan.”
This climate of trust across the board proved effective in getting the Madibaz across the line against the dangerous Walter Sisulu team, who threw everything at the Nelson Mandela University side in a desperate bid for victory in front of their home fans.
“Working together was the key for us, and particularly from my point of view,” the third-year marketing student said.
“I felt that in the game against Walter Sisulu I was able to stay focused and work as one with the team, trusting the process and knowing that if we stuck to the plan it would work out. It just required a bit of patience.”
To have an affect on a rugby match only comes from putting in the hard yards over the years, according to Dladla.
“I find pride in those moments because it shows that all the time put into training was worth it.”
That payback was important in keeping the passion burning.
“I feel it was the sort of achievement which makes me look forward to the next game and inspires me to do even better.”
Dladla, who grew up in the Gqeberha township of Zwide, made his debut for Madibaz at the University Sport SA tournament in 2022.
His focus now is to be a major cog in the wheel in Madibaz’s challenge for the Varsity Shield title but, in the long run, he wants to play the game professionally.
“My aim is to build on my leadership abilities and excel in the core skills needed when it comes to the positions I play. I believe I can add value with my physicality and as a communicator.”
Madibaz are preparing for a massive showdown against Cape Peninsula University of Technology, which is also unbeaten in this year’s competition.
“Besides both of us being undefeated, we play a similar style of rugby which requires a high level of mental toughness and physicality.
“I’m excited about it and playing at home. My message to our supporters is, please keep supporting us and showing up. We definitely won’t disappoint.”
The match is at the Madibaz Stadium on Thursday, starting at 4pm. — Full Stop Communications
Madibaz rugby star revels in the trifecta of trust
Next NMU showdown is against Cape Peninsula University of Technology on Thursday
Image: VARSITY SHIELD
