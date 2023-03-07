×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Elephants pay heavily for missed chances, says Hermans

Premium
07 March 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

EP paid a heavy price for not taking advantage of their numerical advantage when the Boland Cavaliers were reduced to 11 players on Saturday, Elephants manager Rafiek Hermans said.

The Boland ranks were decimated when four players were sent to the sin bin during a lively Currie Cup First Division clash in Wellington which saw the home team run out 26-17 winners...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read