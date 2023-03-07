Blitzboks ‘spiralling downwards’: coach Ngcobo after worst finish ever

The Springbok Sevens team will leave no stone unturned seeking to bounce back when they return to South Africa on Tuesday after a disappointing North American leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The Blitzboks only managed one win in five matches in Los Angeles last weekend and finished in 13th position at the HSBC Canada Sevens early on Monday morning (SA time), their worst finish ever in a tournament they won three times in the last five years.

South Africa outplayed Canada 31-14 in Sunday's semifinal for 13th place then struggled past Japan 17-5 in the 13th place final, having beaten them 40-12 in their pool match on Friday.

The team failed to qualify for the quarterfinals from their pool in Vancouver, with fellow Pool B opponents Argentina and France contesting the final, and the South Americans winning the tournament. Their placing saw the Blitzboks dropping to seventh on the World Series log after arriving in LA in second place.