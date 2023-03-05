Oberholzer also served on the council of the then International Rugby Board (now World Rugby) and was director of Rugby World Cup Ltd. He has run his own sports marketing and events companies since departing SA Rugby.
SA Rugby bends Rian Oberholzer’s arm
A permanent CEO will be named once their business restructure is completed
Sports reporter
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Reluctant at first, Rian Oberholzer relented to become South African Rugby's interim CEO.
He will immediately take up the role vacated by Jurie Roux last month.
SA Rugby said in a statement the veteran administrator will remain in place until permanent appointments are made after a business restructure on the completion of a planned private equity investment.
SA Rugby are in protracted talks with CVC Capital Partners to sell between 15% and 20% of its business. The organisation did not provide details of how long that process might take.
In Oberholzer, 62, they have a seasoned administrator who held the job at the helm of SA Rugby between 1996 and 2003.
He had previously been tournament director of the 1995 Rugby World Cup, was the first CEO of Sanzar (South Africa, New Zealand Australia Rugby) and was instrumental in the establishment of the Super Rugby and Tri-Nations tournaments.
Most recently he was appointed administrator of the Western Province Rugby Football Union by SA Rugby. A replacement for that role will be appointed.
“This is an interim role that required someone able to walk in and hit the ground running,” South African Rugby Union (Saru) president Mark Alexander said.
“The requirements were for an individual who had an excellent understanding of the local rugby landscape and capacity to engage at the Sanzaar, United Rugby Championship and World Rugby level.
“This is well-trodden ground for Rian, and we are fortunate he was in a position to accept our approach.”
Oberholzer also served on the council of the then International Rugby Board (now World Rugby) and was director of Rugby World Cup Ltd. He has run his own sports marketing and events companies since departing SA Rugby.
Alexander reaffirmed the contemplated private equity investment would lead to the establishment of a new commercial structure that would create two entities requiring CEOs. Once that process neared completion, recruitment would begin for those roles.
“The completion of the proposed equity transaction will trigger new appointments,” said Alexander. “Appointing a single individual on a permanent basis right now would be unfair until the roles and responsibilities as well as the terms and conditions for the new positions have been finalised on completion of the equity transaction.”
Oberholzer said: “My role is to give leadership to the operational team and guide them in delivering the strategic objectives that have already been determined by the executive council.”
Oberholzer who at the start of the year said he had been approached but was not interested in the position said it was a surprise to find himself back in the role. “The business is well founded — despite some current short-term challenges — and it is an exciting time to be involved with a Rugby World Cup around the corner,” said Oberholzer.
