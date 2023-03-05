×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Progress crowned ‘Kings of Kariega’ after beating Gardens

Defending champs victorious in fierce Super 14 derby battle

Premium
05 March 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Progress were crowned undisputed “Kings of Kariega” when they beat crosstown rivals Gardens 26-8 in a hotly contested EC Super 14 derby battle on Saturday.

A capacity crowd at the Central Field were treated to a no-holds-barred duel between the bitter arch-rivals battling for regional bragging rights...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read