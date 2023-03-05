Elephants stumble against table-topping Cavaliers
EP's hopes of winning the Currie Cup First Division title were dealt a blow when they stumbled to a narrow 26-17 defeat against the table-topping Boland Cavaliers on Saturday.
The Elephants arrived in Wellington with an unbeaten record after three rounds, but they came unstuck against an in-form Boland outfit who have proved to be invincible so far...
