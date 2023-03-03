‘We bring the best out of each other’: Sharks scrumhalf Williams on rivalry with Hendrikse

Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams says his healthy rivalry with close friend Jaden Hendrikse has helped bring the best out of them.

The players are among the top scrumhalves in the country and their rivalry doesn’t end with the Sharks; it spills into the battle for the Springbok No 9 berth too.

Both are competing to make the Springbok squad that will defend their Rugby World Cup title in France from September.

“Jaden is a close friend and the rivalry brings the best out of us to compete every week,” Williams said.

“He is a good competitor. I'm sure I push him too.”