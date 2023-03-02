×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Kariega will come to standstill for derby battle, says Ligman

Arch-rivals primed for Eastern Cape Super 14 showdown

Premium
02 March 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Kariega will come to a virtual standstill when Progress collide with cross-town rivals Gardens in a crunch EC Super 14 derby showdown on Saturday, Progress coach Elroy Ligman says.

Ranked as arguably the biggest derby in SA club rugby, the Central field will be packed to capacity to watch this key Group A battle...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read