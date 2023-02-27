Blitzboks coach Ngcobo lashes out at ‘disrespectful’ performance in LA

The Springbok Sevens squad remained among the top four contenders of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series at the halfway stage of the competition despite failing to fire on the second day of the LA Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

New Zealand won their second tournament in the series by claiming the crown in Los Angeles and, with 107 points, look set to finish top of the series, with the top four sides automatically qualifying for the Olympic Games in France in 2024.

Argentina, the losing finalists, moved into second place level on 86 points with South Africa, while Fiji, the current Olympic champions, moved into fourth place on 84 points after finishing third in the USA.