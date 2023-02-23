×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Defeat a minor setback for champs Progress, coach says

Team still on course for third Super 14 title despite being outplayed by Kruisfontein

Premium
23 February 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Defeat against Kruisfontein United was nothing more than a minor setback and Progress are still on course to retain their EC Super 14 club rugby title, Progress head coach Elroy Ligman says.

Shockwaves reverberated around the Eastern Cape when Progress’s hopes of winning a 20th consecutive Super 14 game were blown out of the water in Humansdorp on Saturday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods

Most Read