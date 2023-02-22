Park expect furious onslaught from hurting Progress
Defending champs will be desperate for log points, Tuko warns
Champions Progress will come out with all guns blazing when they face unbeaten Park in a top-of-table EC Super club rugby clash on Saturday, Park coach Ike Tuko has warned.
While Park are riding the crest of the wave with four consecutive wins under their belt, Progress are hurting after slumping to a 26-21 defeat against Kruisfontein United in their last outing...
Park expect furious onslaught from hurting Progress
Defending champs will be desperate for log points, Tuko warns
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Champions Progress will come out with all guns blazing when they face unbeaten Park in a top-of-table EC Super club rugby clash on Saturday, Park coach Ike Tuko has warned.
While Park are riding the crest of the wave with four consecutive wins under their belt, Progress are hurting after slumping to a 26-21 defeat against Kruisfontein United in their last outing...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Cricket
Rugby
Sport
Soccer