How Kruisfontein toppled Super 14 champs Progress
Huge support from fans all dressed in purple spurs victors on
Astute Kruisfontein United coach Frank Domingo has revealed how his team carefully plotted and then executed the downfall of rampant EC Super 14 club rugby champions Progress at the Sports Complex field in Humansdorp on Saturday.
The unbeaten Progress side arrived in Humansdorp from Kariega determined to extend their unbeaten EC Super 14 club rugby run to an impressive 20 matches. ..
How Kruisfontein toppled Super 14 champs Progress
Huge support from fans all dressed in purple spurs victors on
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Astute Kruisfontein United coach Frank Domingo has revealed how his team carefully plotted and then executed the downfall of rampant EC Super 14 club rugby champions Progress at the Sports Complex field in Humansdorp on Saturday.
The unbeaten Progress side arrived in Humansdorp from Kariega determined to extend their unbeaten EC Super 14 club rugby run to an impressive 20 matches. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Cricket
Sport
Soccer