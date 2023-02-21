×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

How Kruisfontein toppled Super 14 champs Progress

Huge support from fans all dressed in purple spurs victors on

Premium
21 February 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Astute Kruisfontein United coach Frank Domingo has revealed how his team carefully plotted and then executed the downfall of rampant EC Super 14 club rugby champions Progress at the Sports Complex field in Humansdorp on Saturday.

The unbeaten Progress side arrived in Humansdorp from Kariega determined to extend their unbeaten EC Super 14 club rugby run to an impressive 20 matches. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
The AKA Memorial

Most Read