×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

EP showed guts after being forced to play with 13 men, says Hermans

Elephants go on to defeat Leopards 30-16

Premium
20 February 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

EP showed guts and determination when they were forced to play with 13 men during the final stages of their Currie Cup First Division match against the Leopards on Saturday, Elephants manager Rafiek Hermans said.

With their ranks severely depleted after incurring the wrath of referee Ruhan Meiring, EP had to weather a sustained onslaught from the Leopards who could smell blood at Olen Park in Potchefstroom...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

The AKA Memorial
In Loving Memory of Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane

Most Read