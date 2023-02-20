EP showed guts after being forced to play with 13 men, says Hermans
Elephants go on to defeat Leopards 30-16
EP showed guts and determination when they were forced to play with 13 men during the final stages of their Currie Cup First Division match against the Leopards on Saturday, Elephants manager Rafiek Hermans said.
With their ranks severely depleted after incurring the wrath of referee Ruhan Meiring, EP had to weather a sustained onslaught from the Leopards who could smell blood at Olen Park in Potchefstroom...
