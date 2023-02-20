×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

EP Elephants trample Leopards in Currie Cup showdown

Falcons beat Border Bulldogs; Boland Cavaliers downed the SWD Eagles

Premium
20 February 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

EP's Elephants made it two out of two wins when they trampled the Leopards 30-16 in a Currie Cup First Division match at Olen Park in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

It was a commanding display from the Elephants who kicked off their campaign with an impressive victory over the SWD Eagles at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele last week...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

The AKA Memorial
In Loving Memory of Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane

Most Read