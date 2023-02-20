EP Elephants trample Leopards in Currie Cup showdown
Falcons beat Border Bulldogs; Boland Cavaliers downed the SWD Eagles
EP's Elephants made it two out of two wins when they trampled the Leopards 30-16 in a Currie Cup First Division match at Olen Park in Potchefstroom on Saturday.
It was a commanding display from the Elephants who kicked off their campaign with an impressive victory over the SWD Eagles at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele last week...
EP Elephants trample Leopards in Currie Cup showdown
Falcons beat Border Bulldogs; Boland Cavaliers downed the SWD Eagles
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
EP's Elephants made it two out of two wins when they trampled the Leopards 30-16 in a Currie Cup First Division match at Olen Park in Potchefstroom on Saturday.
It was a commanding display from the Elephants who kicked off their campaign with an impressive victory over the SWD Eagles at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele last week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Cricket
Cricket
Rugby
Sport