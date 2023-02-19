‘He looked like a Bok again,’ says Bulls coach Jake White on Sbu Nkosi’s return

Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi's notable return to competitive rugby impressed Bulls coach Jake White even though the Pretoria team lost their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Loftus on Saturday 23-19 against the Stormers.

The Bulls lost their fifth consecutive match to the Stormers in the competition. Nkosi, who was making comeback after three months out of the game to deal with mental health issues, scored their only try of the match.

White spoke highly of the good shift that put in by Nkosi in front of the more than 40,000 spectators who packed the venue to witness the enduring south vs north derby.

“Sometimes we take it for granted that a young boy can go through a difficult time — I thought he played well,” White said after the match.