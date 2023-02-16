×

Rugby

Banda must direct Elephants against Leopards, says Mhani

Coach wants distinguished flyhalf to play key role in crunch First Division match

Premium
16 February 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Influential flyhalf Masixole Banda will have a key tactical role for the Elephants when they face the Leopards in a crunch Currie Cup First Division match in Potchefstroom on Saturday, EP coach Dumisani Mhani says.

In their opening game against the SWD Eagles cool-headed Banda kicked two penalties and two conversions to guide the Elephants to victory at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele...

