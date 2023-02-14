Kruisfontein gunning to end Progress’ winning streak
Super 14 sides ready to collide in Humansdorp on Saturday
Unbeaten Kruisfontein United will be gunning to bring Progress’ amazing run of 19 consecutive EC Super 14 victories to a shuddering halt when the sides collide in Humansdorp on Saturday.
Both teams have shown winning early season form and all-conquering Progress know Kruisfontein will be a tough nut to crack in front of their passionate supporters at the Sports Complex (kickoff 3.30pm)...
Kruisfontein gunning to end Progress’ winning streak
Super 14 sides ready to collide in Humansdorp on Saturday
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Unbeaten Kruisfontein United will be gunning to bring Progress’ amazing run of 19 consecutive EC Super 14 victories to a shuddering halt when the sides collide in Humansdorp on Saturday.
Both teams have shown winning early season form and all-conquering Progress know Kruisfontein will be a tough nut to crack in front of their passionate supporters at the Sports Complex (kickoff 3.30pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Cricket
Soccer
Cricket