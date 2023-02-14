×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Kruisfontein gunning to end Progress’ winning streak

Super 14 sides ready to collide in Humansdorp on Saturday

Premium
14 February 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Unbeaten Kruisfontein United will be gunning to bring Progress’ amazing run of 19 consecutive EC Super 14 victories to a shuddering halt when the sides collide in Humansdorp on Saturday.

Both teams have shown winning early season form and all-conquering Progress know Kruisfontein will be a tough nut to crack in front of their passionate supporters at the Sports Complex (kickoff 3.30pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path

Most Read