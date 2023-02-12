Harlequins get Super 14 campaign back on track with big win
Harlequins got their stuttering EC Super 14 campaign club rugby campaign back on track when they thrashed Ntlaza Lions 48-3 at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday.
After defeats to EL Police and Multisure Crusaders in their opening three games, Harlequins could not afford to drop points against Ntaza Lions...
Harlequins get Super 14 campaign back on track with big win
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Harlequins got their stuttering EC Super 14 campaign club rugby campaign back on track when they thrashed Ntlaza Lions 48-3 at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday.
After defeats to EL Police and Multisure Crusaders in their opening three games, Harlequins could not afford to drop points against Ntaza Lions...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Cricket
Cricket
Cricket
Soccer