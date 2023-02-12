Banda’s boot helps Elephants sink Eagles in Cup clash
Omens are good for rest of season, manager Rafiek Hermans says
EP flyhalf Masixole Banda kicked two penalties and two conversions to propel the Elephants to a 20-10 win over the SWD Eagles in a Currie Cup First Division clash at the Wolfson Stadium on Saturday.
While there was reason for EP to celebrate, the Border Bulldogs will have to go back to the drawing board after they were thumped 46-15 by the Leopards in their opening game...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
