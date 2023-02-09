All Blacks hooker Coles to hang up his boots at end of season

Veteran All Blacks hooker Dane Coles will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season after a sparkling career of nearly two decades at the highest level.
The 36-year-old will hope to add to his 84 Test caps and earn selection for a third World Cup in France, having featured in the 2015 triumph in England and the run to the semi-finals in Japan in 2019.
“Thank you to Pōneke FC, Wellington, the Hurricanes and the All Blacks for giving me my dream job,” Coles said in a statement on Thursday.
“I'm looking forward to enjoying the year and creating some new memories.”
A tough and abrasive competitor, Coles's grip on the number two jersey has loosened in recent years but he has remained the All Blacks' go-to man in tight second halves and a consistent nuisance for opposition teams with his niggle and chat.
His 100 points from 20 tries has him equal third with Ardie Savea on the all-time scoring list for All Blacks forwards, behind Richie McCaw (135) and Kieran Read (130).
In 2016, he captained the Wellington Hurricanes to their first Super Rugby title, playing through the pain of rib cartilage damage in the final.
“Dane is 100% committed, loves his family, loves his rugby,” said All Blacks coach Ian Foster.
“And there is no doubt about his absolute commitment to the Hurricanes and the All Black jersey.”
Meanwhile, All Blacks captain Sam Cane said he hopes the team will not be distracted during the Rugby World Cup while governing body New Zealand Rugby (NZR) goes through the process of appointing a head coach.
Scott Robertson, widely tipped to succeed Ian Foster after the tournament in France, said on Wednesday he was expecting an announcement to be made soon.
NZR appeared to be caught on the hop by Robertson's comments and later released a statement saying “an announcement about the All Blacks head coach or process is not imminent”.
Japan coach Jamie Joseph is another possible candidate to replace Foster when his contract runs out after the World Cup, which will be held in France from September 8-October 28.
“What gives us the best chance as an All Blacks team of winning the World Cup is having as little off-field distraction as we can so that all the energy can be going into performance and playing,” Cane said on Thursday.
“I just think as long as it's dealt with in a way that's least disruptive for the current group so that there's as little off-field distraction as possible. Whether that's before a World Cup or after, that's not up to me.” — Reuters
