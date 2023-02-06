×

Rugby

EP Elephants must hit ground running against Eagles

Coach Dumisani Mhani hoping strong squad will live up to potential during busy season

06 February 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

EP’s Elephants must hit the ground running if they want to clip the SWD Eagles’ wings in a Carling Currie Cup First Division rugby clash at the Wolfson Stadium on Saturday.

Matches between these regional rivals are usually arm wrestlers and another hard-fought battle is expected in Gqeberha (kickoff 3pm)...

