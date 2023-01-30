Blitzboks 'growing as a group': coach Ngcobo as SA move into second place

The Springbok Sevens team moved into the second position on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series log after their silver medal finish at the Sydney Sevens, the fifth of 10 tournaments.

Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo, however, was unhappy with the manner of their 38-0 defeat to New Zealand in Sunday's final.

It was a disappointing end to a tournament in which South Africa won five consecutive games, including beating the All Blacks Sevens in pool play on Saturday and a good 31-12 win over Fiji in the semifinals, but Ngcobo said they expected more in the final on Sunday.

“We lost the physical battle and that reflects on our attitude in the final. We were not where we needed to be and we were simply not good enough in the final to win,” he said.