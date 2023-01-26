Harlequins must get over recent loss and fight harder, says Felix
Large crowd expected for Saturday's game against Kirkwood
After taking a nasty tumble in their opening EC Super 14 clash, a bruised Harlequins team must get back on the bike and fight hard to beat Kirkwood on Saturday, coach Ryan Felix says.
Last year's beaten finalists are among the hot favourites to advance to the playoffs and a capacity crowd is expected at the Adcock Stadium (kickoff 3.30pm)...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
