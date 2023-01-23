Elephants face Bulldogs in Mdantsane showdown
Regional bragging rights at stake on Saturday ahead of Currie Cup
Premium
By GEORGE BYRON - 23 January 2023
EP’s preparations for the new Currie Cup First Division rugby season begin in earnest on Saturday when they travel to Buffalo City to face regional rivals the Border Bulldogs in a warm-up clash in Mdantsane.
With a busy schedule of matches ahead, Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani will welcome this early opportunity to run the rule over his new-look squad at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium (kickoff 1.30pm)...
Elephants face Bulldogs in Mdantsane showdown
Regional bragging rights at stake on Saturday ahead of Currie Cup
EP’s preparations for the new Currie Cup First Division rugby season begin in earnest on Saturday when they travel to Buffalo City to face regional rivals the Border Bulldogs in a warm-up clash in Mdantsane.
With a busy schedule of matches ahead, Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani will welcome this early opportunity to run the rule over his new-look squad at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium (kickoff 1.30pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Cricket