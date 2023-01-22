Revamped Super 14 tourney off to rocky start

The revamped Eastern Cape Super 14 club rugby tournament got off to a rocky start when Saturday's showpiece clash between newcomers East Rand United and champions Progress was postponed because of complicated logistical issues.
In a shock decision, the opening round encounter was called off on Friday after organisers said the Kariega outfit Progress would not travel to Boksburg to face newcomers East Rand United in the expanded tournament.
In another embarrassing development, organisers were forced to apologise to teams for the non-delivery of branded Super 14 playing kit which should have been worn on Saturday.
Thankfully the remaining seven matches went ahead as scheduled and produced thrilling rugby for the big crowds who turned up to cheer their heroes.
The tournament was expanded from 14 to 16 teams this season, to include guest teams East Rand United and George Crusaders in a move designed to give the tournament a national flavour.
In a statement explaining the postponement Super 14 organisers said: Due to unforeseen and complicated logistical challenges we encountered, the match between East Rand and Progress is postponed until further notice.
“The steering committee extends its sincere apologies to both clubs and their supporters as the decision was beyond their control.
“Regrettably, extreme challenges were encountered in delivery of the playing kits.
“Teams will use alternative playing kits as (the new) kits will not arrive on time.”
Faced with a barrage of criticism from supporters, Super 14 apologised for the postponement on their official Facebook page.
In an emotional post, they wrote: “People, we are not going to make any excuses or defend the undefendable.
“We pride ourselves on consistency and transparency So we must take accountability and responsibility.
“We could have done better, we must do better.
“You have the right to be disappointed.
“You have the right to have the knives out for the steering committee.
“The plus side is this hurdle and challenge occurred in the first week and we can move forward from here better equipped to run things smoothly till the final.
“No excuses, we take full responsibility for this one on the chin.”
While Progress and United were forced to kick their heels on the sidelines, last season's beaten finalist Harlequins got their campaign off to a stuttering start when they stumbled to a 20-13 defeat against East London Police in Buffalo City.
It was billed as one of the key opening fixtures and it lived up to expectations as both teams battled for supremacy after Police opened a commanding 17-3 halftime lead.
Newcomers George Crusaders showed they will be among the teams hunting for a prized playoff berth when they secured a valuable 29-23 victory over Kirkwood.
Kirkwood are always a tough nut to crack on their home field and this victory will provide Crusaders with an early shot in the arm.
In one of the round's most exciting contests, newcomers Jeffreys Bay pulled off a thrilling 35-33 win over Swallows in a game that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.
The “Surfer Boys” were one of the surprise packages in the EPRU Grand Challenge in 2022 and have signalled they mean business after being promoted to the Super 14.
Gardens were made to sweat before eventually running out narrow 30-28 winners over Ncerha Leopards in a tense encounter at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega.
A well-drilled Kruisfontein side proved too strong for newcomers Moonlight who will have to go back to the drawing board after crashing to a 29-3 defeat.
Park got their season off to a winning start when they beat Old Selbornians 19-7 in front of a big crowd at their Londt Park fortress.
The teams were deadlocked at 7-7 at the break before Park pulled away from the visitors to claim the vital log points on offer.
In Saturday’s only other fixture adventurous Ntlaza Lions had too much gas in the tank for never-say-die Young Leopards who they beat 23-9.
Saturday's results: East Rand United v Progress postponed, Kirkwood 23 George Crusaders 29, Jeffreys Bay 35 Swallows 33, Ntlaza Lions 23 Young Leopards 9, EL Police 20 Harlequins 13, Gardens 30 Ncerba Leopards 28, Kruisfontein 29 Moonlight 3, Park 19 Old Selbornians 7.
