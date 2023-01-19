The committee, which consisted of Antony Davies (England), Leon Lloyd (England) and Donal Courtney (Ireland), heard submissions from Mapimpi, the player’s legal representative Attie Heyns, Sharks team manager Trevor Barnes and Sharks head of team culture André Barnard.
Evidence was also heard from Lucu and EPCR disciplinary officer Liam McTiernan, tournament organisers said.
“The committee upheld the citing complaint, finding Mapimpi had made reckless contact with Lucu’s eye area, which warranted a red card, and it determined the offending was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and four weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point,” the EPCR said.
Sharks wing Mapimpi banned for two weeks for eye-gouging
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Sharks star player Makazole Mapimpi has been suspended for two weeks after his eye-gouging disciplinary hearing.
Mapimpi, who had been named in the Sharks' touring squad for two matches in Europe, has been replaced by Francois Venter.
The Springbok wing was found guilty by the European Rugby Champions Cup (EPCR) independent disciplinary committee (DC) hearing for making contact with the eye area of Bordeaux-Bègles scrumhalf Maxime Lucu.
The incident took place during the Sharks' 32-3 Heineken Champions Cup victory at Kings Park in Durban at the weekend.
The committee, which consisted of Antony Davies (England), Leon Lloyd (England) and Donal Courtney (Ireland), heard submissions from Mapimpi, the player’s legal representative Attie Heyns, Sharks team manager Trevor Barnes and Sharks head of team culture André Barnard.
Evidence was also heard from Lucu and EPCR disciplinary officer Liam McTiernan, tournament organisers said.
“The committee upheld the citing complaint, finding Mapimpi had made reckless contact with Lucu’s eye area, which warranted a red card, and it determined the offending was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and four weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point,” the EPCR said.
“Due to the player’s clear disciplinary record it was decided to grant him the full 50% mitigation and the committee therefore reduced the sanction by two weeks before imposing a two-week suspension.”
The ban rules the 32-year-old wing out of the Champions Cup match against Harlequins at London’s Twickenham Stoop on Saturday (3pm). The 2019 Rugby World Cup hero will also sit out Sharks’ United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh in Scotland a week later.
The try wizard is a big loss for the Sharks as he has been in great form.
Mapimpi has run a Champions Cup-high 292 metres this season and beaten the most defenders (14).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer