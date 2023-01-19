Park forwards ready to rumble

Park will be led by experienced EP Elephants hooker Robin Stevens, who will expect his pack to deliver the goods against Old Boys.
“We know our first game is important and will determine our future in the rest of the tournament,” Tuko said.
“You can expect a brand of running rugby from Park this season.
“But our tactics will also depend on who we are playing against.”
The experienced Tuko is in his ninth season as coach at Park and he says he has never experienced a better vibe at the club.
Park have turned their home ground into a fortress in recent seasons and visiting teams can expect a torrid reception at Londt Park.
“I have never experienced anything like this before at Park,” Tuko said.
“Everybody is excited and looking forward to the new season.
“The off-season went well and we have a lot of high-quality players attending training.
“Our goal in the tournament is to reach the semifinals and we will see what happens after that.
“So reaching the last four and getting out of our group and winning a quarterfinal is in our sights.
“Having an experienced player like Garrick Mattheus at flyhalf will help us a lot.
“Garrick was there when the EP Elephants reached the Currie Cup First Division final in 2022.
“But Garrick is not the only experienced player in our ranks.
“Karlo Aspeling has played Super Rugby, so we are well served at No 10.
“Park have a balanced team and having Garrick is the cherry on top.”
Defending champions Progress start their campaign with a tough opener against newcomers East Rand United in Brakpan on Saturday.
The other newcomers, George Crusaders, will have their Super 14 credentials tested when they face Kirkwood at the Bergsig Sporting Ground.
Saturday’s fixtures (all 3.30pm kickoffs): Kirkwood v George Crusaders (Bergsig Sporting Ground), Jeffreys Bay v Swallows (Jeffreys Bay), Ntlaza Lions v Young Leopards (Ntlaza Stadium), EL Police v Harlequins (Police Park), East Rand United v Progress (The Graveyard, Reiger Park), Gardens v Ncerba Leopards (Derrick Ferreira), Kruisfontein v Moonlight (Kruisfontein), Park v Old Selbornians (Londt Park).
HeraldLIVE
Park forwards ready to rumble
Tough Super 14 opener against Old Selbornians on the cards, says coach Tuko
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Park are braced for a brutal forward battle when they kick off their Eastern Cape Super 14 club rugby campaign against Old Selbornians at Londt Park on Saturday, coach Ike Tuko says.
The ambitious Gqeberha side have set their sights on reaching the semifinals of the revamped tournament, which features guest teams East Rand United and George Crusaders.
Park enjoyed a successful run in the EPRU Grand Challenge in 2022 and they want to build on that momentum in the money-spinning Super 14, where the winners will pocket R100,000.
Tuko’s side warmed up for Saturday’s opener with a 28-17 away win over Grand Challenge outfit Despatch at the WJ de Wet Stadium last week.
“Old Selbornians are a very physical side and they have some big guys in their pack,” Tuko said.
“We are expecting a big battle up front and this will be a very tough opener at our home ground at Londt Park.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Park will be led by experienced EP Elephants hooker Robin Stevens, who will expect his pack to deliver the goods against Old Boys.
“We know our first game is important and will determine our future in the rest of the tournament,” Tuko said.
“You can expect a brand of running rugby from Park this season.
“But our tactics will also depend on who we are playing against.”
The experienced Tuko is in his ninth season as coach at Park and he says he has never experienced a better vibe at the club.
Park have turned their home ground into a fortress in recent seasons and visiting teams can expect a torrid reception at Londt Park.
“I have never experienced anything like this before at Park,” Tuko said.
“Everybody is excited and looking forward to the new season.
“The off-season went well and we have a lot of high-quality players attending training.
“Our goal in the tournament is to reach the semifinals and we will see what happens after that.
“So reaching the last four and getting out of our group and winning a quarterfinal is in our sights.
“Having an experienced player like Garrick Mattheus at flyhalf will help us a lot.
“Garrick was there when the EP Elephants reached the Currie Cup First Division final in 2022.
“But Garrick is not the only experienced player in our ranks.
“Karlo Aspeling has played Super Rugby, so we are well served at No 10.
“Park have a balanced team and having Garrick is the cherry on top.”
Defending champions Progress start their campaign with a tough opener against newcomers East Rand United in Brakpan on Saturday.
The other newcomers, George Crusaders, will have their Super 14 credentials tested when they face Kirkwood at the Bergsig Sporting Ground.
Saturday’s fixtures (all 3.30pm kickoffs): Kirkwood v George Crusaders (Bergsig Sporting Ground), Jeffreys Bay v Swallows (Jeffreys Bay), Ntlaza Lions v Young Leopards (Ntlaza Stadium), EL Police v Harlequins (Police Park), East Rand United v Progress (The Graveyard, Reiger Park), Gardens v Ncerba Leopards (Derrick Ferreira), Kruisfontein v Moonlight (Kruisfontein), Park v Old Selbornians (Londt Park).
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer