×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

East Rand hoping to halt Progress juggernaut

Guest side eager to show their worth against Super 16 defending champions

Premium
By GEORGE BYRON - 18 January 2023

East Rand United must be firing on all cylinders if they want to derail the seemingly unstoppable Progress rugby juggernaut at Boksburg’s Graveyard venue on Saturday, United’s head coach Alvandre Maart said.

The Kariega outfit are hunting for a hat-trick of EC Super 16 club rugby titles and have set their sights on getting their campaign under way with a thumping win on the road...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read