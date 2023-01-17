Big bucks beckon for Super 16 teams

Teams are chasing the biggest pot of gold on offer in SA club rugby history after organisers announced bigger and better cash incentives for teams competing in the EC Super 16 tournament which kicks off on Saturday.
The winners will walk away with R100,000 and the runners-up will pocket R60,000 in the showpiece tournament on SA’s club calendar which will run for 10 weeks and culminate in a grand final at a venue still to be decided.
The third and fourth teams will earn R50,000 and R40,000 respectively and the losing quarter-finalists will receive R30,000 each.
The bottom eight teams can each look forward to a R20,000 payday to boost their coffers in the lucrative tournament.
It has been decided the top four teams in Group A and Group B will advance to the money-spinning playoff stage of the tournament.
The groups are: Group A: Progress, Park, Kruisfontein, Gardens, Ncerha Lions, Old Selbornians, Moonlight and East Rand United.
Group B: EL Police, Swallows, Young Leopards, Ntlaza Lions, Harlequins, Jeffreys Bay, Kirkwood and Crusaders.
Organisers say all disputes will be dealt with by an independent judicial committee in an effort to ensure the event runs smoothly from start to finish.
If an occasion arises where one party feels aggrieved, it can appeal to the Independent appeals committee, which will have a final say regarding disputes.
The committee’s ruling is binding and no other avenue may be explored, including the courts, to hear the matter.
Any party who violates this rule will be expelled from the competition and be suspended for five years.
In a bid to ensure the health and safety of players comes first, no matches will start without a first-aider, first aid equipment and an ambulance as per the BokSmart requirements.
It has been decided medics must attend to players from both sides.
Any player who receives a red card during a match will automatically be suspended for one match.
A further sanction may be applied, depending on the severity of the offence as reported by the referee.
All club officials and players are to remain within their technical zones during a match and are not allowed next to the touch line.
All clubs are responsible for the security of the match officials and spectators during their home matches.
Spectator violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances and may result in guilty clubs having their home games taken away after appearing in front of the judicial subcommittee.
The steering committee will appoint safety officers for each district where games are hosted.
Each club must nominate a maximum squad of 40 players to participate in the tournament and no further additions will be allowed under any circumstances.
All participating players are to be properly registered with their respective clubs and unions.
Saturday’s fixtures (all 3.30pm kickoffs).
Kirkwood v George Cusaders (Bergsig Sporting Ground), Jeffreys Bay v Swallows (Jeffreys Bay), Ntlaza Lions v Young Leopards (Ntlaza Stadium), EL Police v Harlequins (Police Park), East Rand United v Progress (The Graveyard, Reiger Park), Gardens v Ncerba Leopards (Derrick Ferreira), Kruisfontein v Moonlight (Kruisfontein), Park v Old Selbornians (Londt Park).
