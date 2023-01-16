Still, the Sharks can feel satisfied they ticked the most important boxes.
Sharks get five points, 'momentum and a bit of flow', and some frustration
They secure Champions Cup win but now have players on the mend
Sports reporter
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
The Sharks bagged five log points against Bordeaux-Begles in the Champions Cup but they may be left to count the cost in human capital ahead of their trip to London to face the Harlequins.
Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi, flyhalf Curwin Bosch and utility back Boeta Chamberlain are on the mend.
Mbonambi left the field inside the first 10 minutes with a shoulder injury after being tackled. Chamberlain departed the scene in the 66th minute with what looked like a serious injury with his left arm braced.
On Bosch, who was named in the starting team but was withdrawn from the squad, Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell said: “He picked up a bit of a hammie [hamstring injury] in the performance session on Thursday and we were hoping he would pull through in the captain's run on Friday but unfortunately he didn't.
“We didn't want to risk him. The physios are confident he will be back next weekend.
“Again, it will be a case of whether we want to risk him? We will have a bit of time before we depart for London to play Harlequins.”
He said Mbonambi would be assessed on Monday but there was no news on the severity of the injury to Chamberlain.
Though his side secured a 32-3 victory in Durban over a much-changed and ill-disciplined Bordeaux-Begles, Powell admitted there were times he felt frustrated at how scrappy the game became and the coach vowed his team will work on being more clinical.
“Not playing against Connacht with this squad contributed to the fact that the game was a bit scrappy. Hopefully we will shake all that rustiness off us.”
The visitors' spoiling tactics kept the Sharks partly in check even though they were well beaten in the battle for possession. The hosts were also guilty of not tightening up their game.
