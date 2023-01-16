Harlequins ready to soar in Super 16
Gqeberha side face away opener against East London Police on Saturday
Premium
By GEORGE BYRON - 16 January 2023
A supremely fit Harlequins side will take their fighting motto of never quitting until the final whistle into 2023’s expanded Eastern Cape Super 16 club rugby tournament, president Neville Brown says.
The Gqeberha side kick off their campaign with a testing opener against East London Police in Buffalo City on Saturday (kickoff 3.30pm)...
Harlequins ready to soar in Super 16
Gqeberha side face away opener against East London Police on Saturday
A supremely fit Harlequins side will take their fighting motto of never quitting until the final whistle into 2023’s expanded Eastern Cape Super 16 club rugby tournament, president Neville Brown says.
The Gqeberha side kick off their campaign with a testing opener against East London Police in Buffalo City on Saturday (kickoff 3.30pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer