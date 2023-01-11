“With regards to my future, I haven’t signed anything,” Du Toit said.
Bok prop Thomas du Toit opens up about his future amid Sharks exit rumours
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Sharks and Springbok prop Thomas “The Tank” du Toit has opened up about his future after he had been linked with an exit from the Durban-based franchise.
Du Toit has been strongly linked with a move to English Rugby Premiership side Bath at the end of the season.
Speaking to media on Wednesday ahead of the Sharks’ Heineken Champions Cup game against Bordeaux in Durban on Saturday, the 2019 Rugby World Cup winner did not confirm or deny whether there have been talks between him and Bath or not.
The 27-year-old only confirmed that his contract with the Sharks is set to lapse.
“With regards to my future, I haven’t signed anything,” Du Toit said.
“My contracts come to an end at the end of this season. That’s all the information I can give you because nothing is set in stone yet.”
The Tank has been one of the key figures at Kings Park since 2014 and has captained the Sharks on a number of occasions.
If he indeed leaves the Sharks, Du Toit will be the second colossal figure to leave the Durbanites at the end of the season.
This after Boks skipper Siya Kolisi confirmed he will leave for Racing 92 of France after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which will also be staged in the European country from Friday, September 8.
However, Du Toit is confident all the talks about certain members of the team would not disrupt their United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup campaigns.
“I think it’s important that everyone here at the union focuses on what is happening right here because it’s very important for us to do well in competitions that we are currently involved in,” he said.
“That’s the most important thing for everyone, it’s something that has been spoken about a lot because our focus has been on winning the URC and hopefully the Champions Cup as well.
“That’s our primary focus, the other stuff is taking a back seat.”
Du Toit and most of the first choice team members are expected to be fresh for Bordeaux at Kings Park after they were excused for the arduous trip to Ireland for a URC face-off with Connacht the previous weekend.
The Joey Mongalo-led Sharks’ young guns suffered a 24-12 defeat.
The Saturday clash will kick off at 5.15pm.
