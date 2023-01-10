“Apart from Progress, there is real unhappiness among clubs.
Progress boss slams Super 14 organisers over fixtures
Champions unhappy about playing first two matches of expanded competition away from home
Image: WERNER HILLS
Champions Progress are unhappy about playing their first two games away from home in the expanded Eastern Cape Super 14 club rugby competition and are considering withdrawing from the tournament, president Kosie Basson says.
Progress, who had been hoping to kick off with a home match in front of their adoring fans in Kariega, must travel to Brakpan to face newcomers East Rand United in their opening game on January 21.
After an arduous trip to Reiger Park’s unwelcoming Graveyard venue, Progress are on the road again in round two when they travel to Buffalo City to face a gritty Ncera Leopards outfit on January 28.
“There is a lot of unhappiness among all the clubs regarding the fixture list for the expanded tournament,” Basson said.
“We are not happy with the way things have been planned by the organisers and about promises they made in the first meeting, we had with them.
“What they are doing now is the total opposite of what they said they would do.
“Apart from Progress, there is real unhappiness among clubs.
“There is a possibility we may withdraw from the competition.
“The Super 14 steering committee did not come to the party and they do their own thing and there is no transparency.
“They said the new teams East Rand United and George Crusaders would not play in their areas because they are invitees.
“How can the defending champions play their first two games away from home against teams who have no impact on the tournament?
“The steering committee talk about exposure to the community in the Eastern Cape but they take our first two games away.
“It does not make sense and they only told us this the other day. They have lost the plot regarding the tournament.”
After rolling roughshod over all-comers in 2022, Progress are determined to start with a bang as they go in search of a third consecutive Super title.
Apart from their success in the Super 14, the unstoppable Kariega side also lifted the EPRU Grand Challenge trophy when they beat the Madibaz in Despatch in 2022.
Progress are under no illusion that a tough battle awaits them at the Graveyard in Reiger Park against an East Rand United side that will be determined to prove their mettle against new opponents.
United were recognised as one of the top 16 clubs in the country in 2019 before Covid-19 brought club rugby to a standstill.
The tournament’s other debutants, the George Crusaders, are also riding a wave of success and will be a tough nut to crack for the Eastern Cape sides.
They were unbeaten in 30 matches in 2022 and defended their South Western Districts Premier League title.
The Southern Cape team’s pedigree will add an extra layer of quality to the Super 16 and they will have added incentive to shine in what will be their 20th anniversary season.
Tournament director David Dobela said the competition’s expansion was proof of its growing national profile and reputation as one of the most prestigious club competitions in SA.
“We are once again very proud to be able to unify the entire Eastern Cape rugby community in a competition that will be played across the length and breadth of our province,” he said.
“The 2022 Super 14 was watched by millions on the SABC and thousands of fans packed stadiums around the Eastern Cape.
“The new Super 16 will also allow some teams to travel beyond our borders and across the country, testing their skills against teams they would not normally get to play, and experiencing parts of SA they might never have seen.
“Furthermore, we have for years tried to make sure that our players are exposed to great opportunities and that dream is now being realised.
“The players will now have a reason to stay and play club rugby in the Eastern Cape.”
Opening matches on January 21 (all 3.30pm kickoffs):
Kirkwood v George Crusaders (Bergsig Sporting Ground), Jeffreys Bay v Swallows (Jeffreys Bay), Ntlaza Lions v Young Leopards (Ntlaza Stadium), EL Police v Harlequins (Police Park), East Rand United v Progress (The Graveyard, Reiger Park), Gardens v Ncera Leopards (Derrick Ferreira), Kruisfontein v Moonlight (Kruisfontein), Park v Old Selbornians (Londt Park).
HeraldLIVE
