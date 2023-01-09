The two sides delivered an entertaining first half with the Stormers heading into the break with a slender 12-10 lead.
The hosts were the first to cross the whitewash after in the 8th minute when Cancelliere went over from an excellent team play to run from deep inside their half.
However, a yellow card to Lewis Bean swung the power the Stormers’ way as the visitors used the advantage of an extra player to score their opening try on 14 minutes, two minutes after the lock was sin binned.
Dweba went over the try line from a Stormers maul to level the score at 5-5 before Manie Libbok gave the visitors an early lead with his conversion.
But the Warriors showed excellent character to respond with their own try through Steyn while still a man.
But it was the Capetonians who went to the break ahead, thanks to a Blommetjies 29th minute try.
The match produced two more tries in the final stanza with Warriors scoring two to Stormers’ one for a victory.
Jones scored 10 minutes into the second half as the hosts took the lead again as the see-saw game continued at Scotstoun Stadium.
The Stormers drew level with Pokomela’s try, but Libbok’s kick for extras, which would have given the visitors a lead of two points, was not successful.
That left the two sides locked at 17-all until the 79th minute, when the Warriors produced a moment of brilliance for Cancelliere to score and down the stubborn South Africans.
Scorers
Glasgow Warriors: Sebastien Cancelliere (2), Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones
Conversion: George Horne, Domingo Miotti
Stormers: Joseph Dweba, Clayton Blommetjies, Junior Pokomela: Convesion: Manie Libbok
Stormers suffer late heartbreak at Scotstoun Stadium
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
The Stormers witnessed their excellent United Rugby Championship winning run come to an end as they went down 24-17 to the valiant Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium in Scotland on Sunday.
The two sides delivered an entertaining end-to-end match that could have gone either way as both teams showed great commitment and were inseparable from the first until the final minutes.
A last minute try by Sebastian Cancelliere, his second of the game, inflicted heartbreak for the visitors.
Kyle Steyn and Huw Jones scored the other tries for the in form Warriors, while Joseph Dweba, Clayton Blommetjies and Junior Pokomela scored for the Stormers.
The Stormers went to Glasgow in high spirits after their excellent run of five victories on the trot in the URC.
They hoped that their form would continue against the Franco Smith-coached Warriors away from home.
The two sides delivered an entertaining first half with the Stormers heading into the break with a slender 12-10 lead.
The hosts were the first to cross the whitewash after in the 8th minute when Cancelliere went over from an excellent team play to run from deep inside their half.
However, a yellow card to Lewis Bean swung the power the Stormers’ way as the visitors used the advantage of an extra player to score their opening try on 14 minutes, two minutes after the lock was sin binned.
Dweba went over the try line from a Stormers maul to level the score at 5-5 before Manie Libbok gave the visitors an early lead with his conversion.
But the Warriors showed excellent character to respond with their own try through Steyn while still a man.
But it was the Capetonians who went to the break ahead, thanks to a Blommetjies 29th minute try.
The match produced two more tries in the final stanza with Warriors scoring two to Stormers’ one for a victory.
Jones scored 10 minutes into the second half as the hosts took the lead again as the see-saw game continued at Scotstoun Stadium.
The Stormers drew level with Pokomela’s try, but Libbok’s kick for extras, which would have given the visitors a lead of two points, was not successful.
That left the two sides locked at 17-all until the 79th minute, when the Warriors produced a moment of brilliance for Cancelliere to score and down the stubborn South Africans.
Scorers
Glasgow Warriors: Sebastien Cancelliere (2), Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones
Conversion: George Horne, Domingo Miotti
Stormers: Joseph Dweba, Clayton Blommetjies, Junior Pokomela: Convesion: Manie Libbok
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer