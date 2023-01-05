Graveyard awaits Progress in Brakpan
Kariega’s champions face tough opening battle against newcomers East Rand United
Champions Progress will travel to Brakpan’s intimidating Graveyard venue to face newcomers East Rand United in their opening game of the expanded EC Super 16 club rugby tournament on January 21.
After sweeping all before them in 2022, Progress are determined to hit the ground running as they go in search of a remarkable third consecutive Super title...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
