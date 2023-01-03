When Jones was shown the door after a poor run last year, Proudfoot opted to move on.
“Matt Proudfoot agreed to step down after three years under former England senior men’s head coach Eddie Jones,” RFU executive director of performance rugby Conor O’Shea said.
“We are very grateful to Matt for all he has done for England and wish him every success in his next career move.”
Proudfoot added: “It has been a privilege to be part of the team for the last three years.”
Maties, meanwhile, announced the departure of Jordaan, a former Springbok scrumhalf, after just one year in the job. “Matthew Proudfoot, ex-Springbok and England assistant coach will take up the role of consultant head coach of the Maties team for the duration of the Varsity Cup competition,” the club said.
That he was announced as such and his involvement confining to this year's competition, suggests Proudfoot may have another job in mind.
He is a vastly experienced, forwards-oriented coach, taking a particular interest in scrum-related matters.
The former Scotland international won't have time to ease into the job as Maties start their Varsity Cup campaign with a home clash against old foes Ikeys on February 20.
Matt Proudfoot trades England for Maties in Varsity Cup
Sports reporter
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images
Former Springbok and England assistant coach Matt Proudfoot will join Maties as a consulting head coach for this year's Varsity Cup.
It is a significant boost to their coaching staff after coach Norman Jordaan joined Western Province.
Proudfoot became a free agent amid sweeping changes in the England set-up that saw Eddie Jones depart and Steve Borthwick arrive as head coach.
Proudfoot, who received a World Cup winner's medal as an assistant coach in the Springbok set-up in 2019, joined Jones at England after that tournament.
When Jones was shown the door after a poor run last year, Proudfoot opted to move on.
“Matt Proudfoot agreed to step down after three years under former England senior men’s head coach Eddie Jones,” RFU executive director of performance rugby Conor O’Shea said.
“We are very grateful to Matt for all he has done for England and wish him every success in his next career move.”
Proudfoot added: “It has been a privilege to be part of the team for the last three years.”
Maties, meanwhile, announced the departure of Jordaan, a former Springbok scrumhalf, after just one year in the job. “Matthew Proudfoot, ex-Springbok and England assistant coach will take up the role of consultant head coach of the Maties team for the duration of the Varsity Cup competition,” the club said.
That he was announced as such and his involvement confining to this year's competition, suggests Proudfoot may have another job in mind.
He is a vastly experienced, forwards-oriented coach, taking a particular interest in scrum-related matters.
The former Scotland international won't have time to ease into the job as Maties start their Varsity Cup campaign with a home clash against old foes Ikeys on February 20.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer