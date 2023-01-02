×

Rugby

Elephants, Bulldogs to contest double derby

Showdown in Bay to be followed by Currie Cup First Division clash in Buffalo City

02 January 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Arch-rivals EP Elephants and Border Bulldogs will square off twice in a matter of weeks in mouth-watering derby battles when the new rugby season kicks off in February.

Regional bragging rights will be up for grabs in a high-stakes Carling Currie Cup First Division clash in Buffalo City on April 22.  ..

