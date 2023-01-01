Stormers end the year with a bang

The Stormers wanted to end the year with a bang and they did so with little consideration for their neighbours.

It was momentum and not regret they were keen to take into the new year and they achieved that with a crushing 40-8 win over the Lions in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

Their bonus-point win means they ticked the box they wanted to populate most as they maintain their say near the top of the points table. The win also meant they went the calendar year unbeaten at home.

Their performance against the Lions was mostly business like, but there was enough festive spirit to bring delirium to the stands.

The Stormers thoroughly vanquished the last team to achieve success against them on home soil. That defeat just over a year ago stung the eventual champions and they started the new year with renewed vigour and resolve.