Missed opportunities in crucial games hurt EP Rugby
It’s back to the drawing board in 2023 for another crack at Currie Cup Premier Division promotion in 2024
EP Rugby will look back on 2022 as a year of heartache and costly missed opportunities after the Elephants stumbled to defeat in a must-win game that killed their hopes of Currie Cup Premier Division promotion.
Crushing losses against the Griffons in Gqeberha and later in Welkom took the gloss off what had promised to be a productive season for new coach Dumisani Mhani...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
