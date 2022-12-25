×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Missed opportunities in crucial games hurt EP Rugby

It’s back to the drawing board in 2023 for another crack at Currie Cup Premier Division promotion in 2024

Premium
25 December 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

EP Rugby will look back on 2022 as a year of heartache and costly missed opportunities after the Elephants stumbled to defeat in a must-win game that killed their hopes of Currie Cup Premier Division promotion.

Crushing losses against the Griffons in Gqeberha and later in Welkom took the gloss off what had promised to be a productive season for new coach Dumisani Mhani...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...

Most Read