Borthwick calls on England players to channel pain into Six Nations campaign
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
Newly appointed England head coach Steve Borthwick said the team's players are “hurting” after their recent run of poor results, adding that he hopes to harness their frustration and turn it into fuel for a successful Six Nations campaign.
The 43-year-old was appointed head coach on Monday, replacing Eddie Jones, who was dismissed earlier this month.
Borthwick, who will take charge for the first time in England's Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 4, has little time on hand to galvanise a team which has won only five of their 12 Tests this year.
“The thing that strikes me is how much the players are hurting,” Borthwick said.
“We can all see that ... and I have been in touch with players that I have known for a long, long time and I know how much they are hurting because they really, really care, want to do well.
“So to not achieve what they wanted to, to lose the games the way it was, they hurt. What we need to do is make sure the pain they are feeling, we transform that from the start of the Six Nations and put everything into the performances on the pitch.”
Borthwick accepted that the timing of his appointment was not ideal with the 2023 World Cup in France on the horizon.
“I put deep thought into things and I looked at all the different factors,” Borthwick said.
“That was certainly a consideration of the timing, I don't think anyone thinks the timing is ideal.
“I also think there is incredible excitement around this among the players. I think the potential of the team is enormous.”
Borthwick worked under Jones with Japan and later England, was the strong favourite to take up the position after the Australian's sacking and leaves his role as head coach of Premiership club Leicester Tigers.
“I'm deeply honoured to be appointed England head coach and I am very excited by the challenge,” said Borthwick, who has signed a five-year contract with the RFU.
“The English game is full of talent and I want to build a winning team which makes the most of our huge potential and inspires young people to fall in love with rugby union the way I did.”
Former Saracens and Bath lock Borthwick, who made 57 Test appearances for England and retired from playing in 2014, was the forwards' coach of the national team from 2015 to 2020 and gained a reputation as an exciting young mentor in the game.
He then took over as Leicester's head coach and guided the club to the title in the 2022 season, after they came second-bottom in 2020. The team are currently fifth in the standings and unbeaten in the European Champions Cup after two games. — Reuters
