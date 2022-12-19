Chaos after EP delegates storm Cannon’s Saru hearing
Postponed meeting may be moved to Cape Town for security reasons
Premium
By George Byron - 19 December 2022
Chaos erupted after angry club delegates stormed a private hearing where EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon was facing eight SA Rugby disciplinary charges on Saturday.
Tempers boiled over and the hearing had to be postponed after disgruntled EP Rugby club delegates refused to leave the meeting at Gqeberha’s luxury Boardwalk Hotel...
Chaos after EP delegates storm Cannon’s Saru hearing
Postponed meeting may be moved to Cape Town for security reasons
Chaos erupted after angry club delegates stormed a private hearing where EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon was facing eight SA Rugby disciplinary charges on Saturday.
Tempers boiled over and the hearing had to be postponed after disgruntled EP Rugby club delegates refused to leave the meeting at Gqeberha’s luxury Boardwalk Hotel...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer