I won’t turn or run away — Cannon
EP president says he will defend himself at SA Rugby disciplinary hearing
Sparks are expected to fly when SA Rugby’s disciplinary hearing against EP’s Rugby’s outspoken president, Maasdorp Cannon, gets under way in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Cannon is facing eight charges of breaching Saru’s disciplinary code after he told mourners at the late Godfrey Thorne’s memorial service that Saru was a racist establishment...
I won’t turn or run away — Cannon
EP president says he will defend himself at SA Rugby disciplinary hearing
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Sparks are expected to fly when SA Rugby’s disciplinary hearing against EP’s Rugby’s outspoken president, Maasdorp Cannon, gets under way in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Cannon is facing eight charges of breaching Saru’s disciplinary code after he told mourners at the late Godfrey Thorne’s memorial service that Saru was a racist establishment...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer